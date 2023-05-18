Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $25,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.05.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,506. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.