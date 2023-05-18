Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,046,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,413,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 5.69% of Enerflex as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%.
Enerflex Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -12.07%.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
Featured Articles
