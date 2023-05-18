Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

