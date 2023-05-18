Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,155 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $81,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $251.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

