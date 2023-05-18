Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $182.49 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 3.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $182,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after acquiring an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,450,000 after buying an additional 158,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 104,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,769,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,530,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.69. 333,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,246. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

