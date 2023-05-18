Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.62% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $40,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,673.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. 671,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,326. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.