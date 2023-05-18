Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.62% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $40,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,673.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. 671,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,326. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.
About Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.
