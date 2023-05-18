Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 3,200 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.53% of Eastman Chemical worth $51,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

EMN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

