Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 177,691 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,691 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $58,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after buying an additional 492,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $18,940,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 280,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE THC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.23. 521,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.