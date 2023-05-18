Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 52-Week High at $293.09

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $293.09 and last traded at $292.48, with a volume of 234086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Lennox International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.66.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock worth $2,078,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

