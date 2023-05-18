Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

