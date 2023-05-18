Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $98,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.01. 877,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,791. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,322.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,489 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,528. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

