Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. On average, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 406.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 113,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 75.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

