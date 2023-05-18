Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRMR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

LRMR stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,292,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 443,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,400,000.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

