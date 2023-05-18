Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIY. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MIY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

