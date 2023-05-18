Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,531 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 198,594 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

