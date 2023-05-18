Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 22,570 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital AG increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the third quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.83. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.