Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 11,756 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 123,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

