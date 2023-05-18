Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

