Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $322,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BYM opened at $11.08 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.