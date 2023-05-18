Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $372,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

