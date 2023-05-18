Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

