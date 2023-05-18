Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $7.36. Lands’ End shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 162,290 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lands’ End Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.92.
Institutional Trading of Lands’ End
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.
Featured Stories
