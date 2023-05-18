Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $7.36. Lands’ End shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 162,290 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.92.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.90 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

