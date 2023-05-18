Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.23 ($0.07). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,003,423 shares changing hands.

Kromek Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The company has a market cap of £22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.57.

Kromek Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.