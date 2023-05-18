Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CL King boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of DNUT opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -126.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

