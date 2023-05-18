Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $39.34 million and $1.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00123298 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00046819 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00031426 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000170 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
