Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $39.34 million and $1.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00123298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00046819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

