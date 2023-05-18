Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.64. The company had a trading volume of 435,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,395. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.24 and a 200-day moving average of $230.93. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

