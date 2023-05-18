Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Takes $351,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust accounts for 0.3% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. owned 0.32% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 546,844 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FXB stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $121.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.