Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Makes New $71,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.68. 357,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

