Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $95,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 221,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,210. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

