Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $13.80 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,801,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 11.4% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 386,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,824. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

