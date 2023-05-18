Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $1.25 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 103,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.