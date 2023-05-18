Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Buys Shares of 340 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

