Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Buys New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,684,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 26.9% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. owned 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 213,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

