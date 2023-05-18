Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Acquires New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 288,109 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,654,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 125,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 109,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,249,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,379. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $82.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

