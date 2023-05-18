KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $49.39 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.