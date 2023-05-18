Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target Raised to GBX 60

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Kinovo Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of LON:KINO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.61). 522,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,392. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The firm has a market cap of £30.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.25.
Kinovo Company Profile
