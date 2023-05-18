Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target Raised to GBX 60

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LON:KINO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.61). 522,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,392. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The firm has a market cap of £30.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

