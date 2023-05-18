Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.96 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.37 and a 200-day moving average of $231.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

