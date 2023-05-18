Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $227,000 Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 221,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 198,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 185,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 233,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.