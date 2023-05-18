KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,743 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.