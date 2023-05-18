KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

