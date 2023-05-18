Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 3.2%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.

