Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 10,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coursera Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coursera Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

