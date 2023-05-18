Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 10,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Coursera Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
