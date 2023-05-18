Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 27,400 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Matrix Service worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,898. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Matrix Service

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.