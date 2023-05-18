Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 25,901 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,080 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for about 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

GOLD traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,440,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,648. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

