Keene & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.