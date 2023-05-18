Keene & Associates Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $88.55. 1,626,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

