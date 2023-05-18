Keene & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Keene & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of UGL stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $68.14.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.