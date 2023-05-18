Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $3,700,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,449,000 after acquiring an additional 476,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after buying an additional 96,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.47. 37,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,777. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

