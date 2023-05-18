Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $28,940,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 543,343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.06. 20,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,406. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,924 shares of company stock worth $5,681,918. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

