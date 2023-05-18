Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 93,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

